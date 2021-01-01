From sp
Cat Carrier
Pets crave a place to call their own – so why are so many cat carriers essentially dog crates scaled down? The Kitty City Cat Carrier solves the problem with a design focused on keeping cats calm and collected while they're on the go, all while being simple to assemble and stow for you. It has a sturdy plastic and metal build, with a metal gate that stays securely shut, yet opens easily for you with a single-motion door lock. With the sides folded, it stores compactly on a shelf in your closet but assembles in a jiffy whenever you need it. Better yet, the unique tent-like shape creates a naturally cozy haven for your cat – all with plenty of grills and vents on all sides so that your pet can feel comfortable surveying her surroundings. It's easy to clean once the trip is over thanks to the door's wide design. Plus comfort grip handles make it a more pleasant experience for you as well. Holds pets up to 25 lbs. All in all, it's a private portable space that makes travel a breeze for your furry friend.