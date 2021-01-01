From patriotic cats of america 4th of july meowica
Cat 4th of July Meowica USA American Flag Merica Tote Bag
Advertisement
American Flag 4th of July Meowica Cat. Independence Day apparel showing the flag the United States of America or USA with Chilling Cat. Great for Cat and kitty lovers, e.g. Maine Coon. Great US Patriotic American Pride Outfit for independence Day’s, national holidays, Veterans Day, Memorial Day, President's Day, and Labor Day. Perfect gift idea for Birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.