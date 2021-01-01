From bold tones
Bold Tones Casual Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) | QI003747.4
The most comfortable, practical, and durable seat you'll ever sit upon. Composition: The chair seat and backrest are molded with solid polypropylene (PP) plastic, a sturdy recyclable material. The Eiffel style legs are made with solid beech wood in a natural wood color, showcasing its beautiful wooden grain. EASY ASSEMBLY: The dining chair legs come pre-assembled. All you need to do is stretch the metal support bars into place, and screw the legs into the seat. EASY TO CLEAN: The chair's sleek shape makes it easy to clean, with no nooks and crannies for dirt to get stuck. Simply wipe down with a damp cloth, and the chair will look beautiful again. ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Contoured backrest and curved seat is designed to be comfortable for any body type, and minimizes back strain.