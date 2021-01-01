From difeel
Difeel Castor Hair Oil - 2.5 fl oz
THE ULTIMATE DRY SCALP TREATMENT: The unusually high content of ricinoleic acid in castor oil improves blood circulation at the scalp, ensuring better nutrition for the hair follicles. The best hair moisturizer for the ultimate in hair care. PURE CASTOR OIL: This acid also helps balance the pH of the scalp. Castor oil is rich in antioxidants that support the keratin in hair, making it smoother, stronger, and less frizzy. CASTOR OIL FOR HAIR GROWTH: Castor oil has long been used as a remedy for hair loss and thinning hair. It has many other uses as well, including moisturizing dry hair, taming frizz, and managing tangles. HAIR GROWTH FOR WOMEN AND MEN: Castor oil hair growth oil is proven to boost hair regrowth, the ultimate hair growth serum and an ideal alternative to other hair loss treatments. It also works as an eyelash growth serum. One of the best hair growth products for women , caster oil for hair growth is unsurpassed in it's effectiveness. HAIR GROWTH OIL: It can also make your hair grow stronger and thicker. A deep conditioner for damaged hair, castrol oil for hair growth, castor oil packs a punch. How to use: Apply directly to roots and pull oil through strands of hair. Style as desired. Repeat as needed.