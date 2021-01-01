From brayden studio
Castlegar 92" Wide Sofa & Chaise
Movie nights and chill. Switch things up at a momentâ€™s notice with this adjustable sectionalâ€”go from daytime lounging to binge-watching in a flash. Built on top of a solid mixed wood frame thatâ€™s kiln-dried (so itâ€™s extra sturdy), the seat cushions are filled with a plush mix of high-resiliency foam, poly, and duck feathers. Translation? Sit back and relaxâ€”youâ€™ll never want to get up. Fabric: Mist White, Orientation: Right Hand Facing