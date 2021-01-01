Castle Aurora 8 - Light 17.5" Lantern Drum Semi Flush Mount
Description
Features:Finish: polished nickelBulb type: 60W candelabra bulbProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 8Fixture Design: LanternFixture Shape: DrumLight Direction: AmbientFinish: Polished nickelStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: CrystalFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: B10.5Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraVoltage: 120Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Wipe clean with dry clothShade Required: NoGlass Type: Power Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoIP Rating: Spefications:ADA Compliant: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCE Certified: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: NoDark Sky Compliant: NoUL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: NoISO 14000 Certified: NoWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ISO 14001 Certified: NoMET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: NoETL Listed: YescUL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: NoRoHS Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: NoGreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Canopy: 1" H x 4.75" W x 4.75" DOverall Weight: 22.05Body Height - Top to Bottom: 12.5Body Width - Side to Side: 17.5Body Depth - Front to Back: 17.5Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Additional Parts Required: NoInstallation Required: YesWarranty:1 Year warrantyProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: