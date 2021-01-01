Castle 12-01 Chandelier by Roll & Hill - Color: Cream - Finish: Black - (CASL1201-BK-CR-120)

The Castle 12-01 Chandelier from Roll & Hill makes a powerful design statement over its environment. From designer Jason Miller, this pieces inspiration comes from the rook piece that resembles a castle in a game of chess. Slender glass flutes extend horizontally and vertically, symbolizing the rooks movement across a chessboard. Integrated LEDs within tapered machined aluminum sockets emit light that funnels through the glass tubes to offer an encompassing ambiance. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Roll & Hill was founded in 2010 to create unique, contemporary lighting designs. Roll & Hill offers dynamic works by independent designers that expand across a range of product types, from LED desk lamps to modular chandeliers. Building on geometric shapes and a variety of historical influences, their collection is made from rich materials and is assembled by hand. Shape: Abstract. Color: Cream. Finish: Black