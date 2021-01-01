Lodge Cast Iron Oval Griddle, 13.375" x 10", 13.375", Black

Advertisement
Lodge Cast Iron Oval Griddle is an impressive way to serve sizzling meals. Dimensions 13.375" x 10". SEASONED COOKWARE. A good seasoning makes all the difference. Lodge seasons its cookware with 100% vegetable oil; no synthetic coatings or chemicals. The more you use your iron, the better the seasoning will get MADE IN THE USA. Lodge has been making cast iron cookware in South Pittsburg, Tennessee (pop. 3,300) since 1896. With over 120 years of experience, their cast iron is known for its high quality design, lifetime durability, and cooking versatility MAKE EVERY MEAL A MEMORY. Lodge knows that cooking is about more than just the food; it’s about the memories FAMILY-OWNED. Lodge is more than just a business; it’s a family. The Lodge family founded the company in 1896, and they still own it today. From environmental responsibility to community development, their heads and hearts are rooted in America, Weight: 4.21 Pounds, Manufacturer: Lodge