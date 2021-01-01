Staub Cast Iron Braiser, 3.5qt, White

Textured black matte enamel interior ensures exceptional browning. Durable cast iron construction boasts incredible heat retention and distribution. Colorful enamel finish will not chip, crack or rust. Tight-fitting glass lid locks in moisture and allows easy monitoring of cooking. Domed lid accommodates large pieces of meat and enables steam to circulate. Enameled cast iron is easy to clean and doesn't require seasoning, Dishwasher safe. Oven safe up to 500F. Made in France., Manufacturer: Staub