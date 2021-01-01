Cassius Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool

Add an element of streamlined style to your indoor bar or kitchen island with this handcrafted bar stool. Made from solid mango wood, the 1" thick seat strikes a square silhouette in a rich, honey-brown stain. Subtle contouring in the seat lends added comfort and support. Showcasing a rustic black finish, this stoolâs clean-lined sled base is made from iron tubing and includes an integrated footrest. Swoon-worthy detail: The woodâs inherent knots, exotic grain, and color variations make this piece *truly* one of a kind! Seat Height: Counter Stool (24" Seat Height)