Cassius Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool

$224.00
In stock
Description

Add an element of streamlined style to your indoor bar or kitchen island with this handcrafted bar stool. Made from solid mango wood, the 1" thick seat strikes a square silhouette in a rich, honey-brown stain. Subtle contouring in the seat lends added comfort and support. Showcasing a rustic black finish, this stoolâs clean-lined sled base is made from iron tubing and includes an integrated footrest. Swoon-worthy detail: The woodâs inherent knots, exotic grain, and color variations make this piece *truly* one of a kind! Seat Height: Counter Stool (24" Seat Height)

