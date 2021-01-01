Stratton Home Decor 33.50" Cassie Woven Rattan Wall Mirror

Create a taste of beautiful Tulum with Stratton Home Decor's 33.50" Cassie Woven Rattan Wall Mirror. Its handcrafted white rattan-style with braided rope design makes this mirror more a work of art than a mere accent. The open weave pattern exudes an airy feel and allows light to stream through it and reflect all around the center mirror for an added brightening effect. This mirror comes ready to hang and looks terrific placed near a tall house plant or on its own in any room. It measures 33.50? W x 4.5? D x 33.5? H with 18.5" diameter mirror.