Zimmermann Cassia Yoke Dress
Fit-and-flare silhouette midi dress with a lace bodice, cutout waist, and embroidered detailing. Roundneck Sleeveless Concealed back zipper Cutout sides Bodice: Linen Skirt: Ramie Embroidery: Polyester Lining: Cotton Dry clean only Imported SIZE & FIT Fit-and-flare silhouette About 50" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabric, rich embroidery and splashy prints. From ruffled bikinis and beachwear to luxe, intricately patterned maxi (and mini) dresses, everything is overtly romantic in the most elevated, effortless way. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Zimmermann > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Zimmermann. Color: Ivory. Size: 6.