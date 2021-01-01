From betsey johnson
Betsey Johnson Cassette Sheppard Hook Earrings
Betsey Johnson knows how to bring a smile to anyone's face! This New York-designed jewelry collection pops with life, color, and all of the fanciful things life has to offer. Elevate your funky retro style with the Betsey Johnson Cassette Sheppard Hook Earrings. Set in gold-toned metal. Shepherds hook closure. Pink mix tape cassette embellished with delicate stone accents. Linear chain with black glitter music note charm. Rhinestone set long ear wire. Imported. Measurements: Width: 3 4 in Height: 3 1 2 in Weight: 0.14 oz