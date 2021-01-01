From ashley furniture
Casper Original Foam Twin Mattress
Designed for sleepers of all kinds, the Casper Original Foam Twin Mattress offers an enticing balance of support and cooling comfort. It's no wonder fans of all shapes, sizes and sleeping positions can't stop raving about it. Elements of this popular mattress include: AirScape™: a top layer of perforated, breathable foam that increases air flow and circulates air to keep you cool and comfy all night long. In the middle: a layer of memory foam with three areas of Zoned Support™ to help align your spine and relieve pressure by concentrating softer foam under your shoulders and firmer foam around the hips, waist and lower back for proper spinal alignment. Plus, you'll sleep easier with the mattress's edge construction and durable base engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body.