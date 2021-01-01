Furniture of America Casman Contemporary Adjustable Height Fabric Office Chair, Pink and White

MOBILE – A 5-star metal base provides sturdy support and attached casters add smooth mobility. ERGONOMIC SUPPORT – The foam-filled fabric adjustable headrest and breathable mesh lumbar support are designed for optimal seating and comfort. The gas lift smoothly lifts and lowers for your ideal seat height. DURABLE DESIGN – The flared star-shaped metal leg frame is a solid foundation with a weight capacity of 275 pounds. COMFORTABLE SUPPORT - A breathable mesh backrest and foam-filled seat cushion make for proper seat reinforcement. RECLINE - The rocking recline alleviates pressure off the spine by tilting the seat back according to your body weight.