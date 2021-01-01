From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Caskill 48 in. x 16 in. Classic Oval Framed Bronze Wall Accent Mirror
Add a dash of modern simplicity to your home with this beautiful full-length capsule mirror from Kate and Laurel. It takes design cues from modern minimalist decor, featuring a sleek, lovely bronze finish. This kind of premium finish means that each Caskill capsule wall mirror delivers a true masterpiece of elegant craftsmanship. Just take a look at the wall mirror's capsule shape: it presents a refinement of clean, curved edges that uphold elegant simplicity above all else. Adding a mirror to your home opens up your smaller spaces by reflecting and spreading light, providing more dimension and openness. Use it as a decadent, decorative accent in your living room, bedroom, or entryway, or mount it in your master bathroom as a vanity mirror. The metal D-ring hangers make the Caskill mirror easy to hang in both portrait and landscape orientations. This particular version of the Caskill Mirror is 48 in. x 16 in. providing an excellent focal point that doesn't overshadow any of your other decor pieces.