Casino Birthday Old lady Poker Mom Poker Player Mommy Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Poker Themed design of our Mammy themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Gambling fans, this Card Games trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10366600049 ways to use this vintage Card Player themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Mam inspired look your Bettor addicts will surely love. Perfect for Croupier everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.