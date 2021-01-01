From vince camuto
VINCE CAMUTO Casia Leather Tote in Brown 01 at Nordstrom Rack
Designed in patchwork leather with topstitched seams, this sturdy, lightweight tote is destined to be your go-to fall bag. Perfect for work, school or weekends, the tall tote is kitted inside with organizational pockets and is capacious enough to carry your laptop, cell, beauty pouch and more. The tote's double-handle design lets you carry the bag in hand or on your shoulder. . Dual top handles. Dual top straps. Magnetic top closure. Interior features 1 zip pocket and 2 slip pockets. Approx. 14.5" H x 13" W x 5" D. Approx. 5.5" handle drop, 10.5" strap drop. Imported Leather exterior, textile lining