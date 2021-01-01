From brunello cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Stylized Monili Flower Pullover Sweater
This luxurious 2-ply cashmere crewneck sweater features a stylized Monili floral shoulder detail that adds understated glamour to the piece. Crewneck Long sleeves Pullover style Monili shoulder detail Rib-knit trim Cashmere Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Beginning with a focus in masterfully constructed cashmere pieces, Brunello Cucinelli's namesake heritage label quickly grew to be synonymous with fine Italian craftsmanship and casual luxury. Every sumptuous piece of knitwear or impeccably tailored separate is made in his studio in Solomeo, a 14th-century Italian village he worked to restore and rebuild. Advanced European - Brunello Cucinelli > Brunello Cucinelli > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Brunello Cucinelli. Color: White. Size: Medium.