Lafayette 148 New York Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater
This soft and cozy pullover features a detailed cable-knit design on the front bodice and is made from a luxe cashmere fabric. Ribbed roundneck Long sleeves Ribbed cuffs Pullover style Cable knit bodice Cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 22.75" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Designer Lifestyle - Lafayette 148 > Lafayette 148 New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Cloud Meta. Size: XL.