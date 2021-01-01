Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting On/Off Switch and Remote Kit for All Bulb Types, White

Experience the ultimate convenience in lighting control with Lutron's family of Caseta Wireless dimmers, switches and smart phone control. The Caseta Wireless In-Wall Switch provides switching of multiple load types and, when paired with the included Pico remote control, wirelessly control your lights or fan from anywhere in the home. Use the included Pico remote control as a hand-held remote, attach to almost any wall surface for 3-way control or use with a tabletop pedestal (PICO-WBX-ADAPT, Pedestal and wallplate sold separately). You can even use the Pico remote to control the lights from your car as you arrive home. This switch works with up to 720-Watt of incandescent, halogen, ELV and MLV, 6 Amp of dimmable LED/CFL and 3.6 Amp of general purpose fans. Neutral wire required. Coordinating wall plate sold separately. Color: White.