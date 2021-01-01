From worldwide lighting
Worldwide Lighting Cascade Collection 4-Light Chrome Crystal Flush Mount
This stunning 4-light Flush Mount Ceiling Light uses only the best materials and quality workmanship ensuring a beautiful heirloom quality piece. Featuring rows of square and rectangular prism-shaped crystals and cluster of 1.5" lead crystal ball prism suspended from a highly Polished Chrome finish round frame, this elegant ceiling light will give any room sparkle and glamour. HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation headquartered in Hayward, CA, is a privately owned manufacturer of high-quality crystal chandeliers, pendants, flush mounts, sconces, and custom decorative lighting products for the residential, hospitality and commercial building markets. Their master craftsmen and designers pride themselves on their attention to detail. Their exclusive high quality crystals meet all standards of perfection. Every crystal piece possesses lead oxide of 30%, cut sharply by a specialized cutting machine then polished precisely by using the latest technology combined with old-world knowledge to produce superior sparkle and prismatic brilliance. With over sixty years of combined experience in the lighting industry, they have produced exceptional quality illumination worldwide seen in prestigious homes, hotels, restaurants, casinos, and churches across the country. Worldwide Lighting welcomes the opportunity to illuminate yours.