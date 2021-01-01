From ow intimates
OW Intimates Casandra Dress in Black. - size S (also in M)
95% poly 5% elastane. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Partially lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable tie shoulder straps. Padded underwire cups< br>Ruched mesh fabric throughout. OWIR-WD15. OW150226. OW Intimates offers more than just panties and bralettes. From swimwear to dresses, founder Sonja Davidsen has got you covered. The purpose of OW Intimates is to provide elegant and relevant multi-use clothing. Whether you are at the club or catching some Z's, the various and versatile styles will make your body stand out in the best way. Every material is carefully selected around the subtle influence of Scandinavian soft minimalism, as well as a general love for how contrasting fabrics complement each other. Less means more with OW intimates.