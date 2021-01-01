From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Carville 42 in. Dark Brown/Gold Standard Rectangle Glass Console Table with 2-Drawers, Dark Brown and Gold
Advertisement
A stunning fusion of faux leather and metal make the Carville console table a unique addition to any space. This MDF wood console is upholstered in dark brown cracked faux leather for rugged charm. Two spacious drawers provide room to store phone chargers, bills, and more. A sturdy black glass tabletop is equipped with space to display books, decor, and more. The console is supported by a glamorous gold-finished metal frame that contrasts with the aged faux leather for a cool, contemporary feel. Inspired by both modern and ancient design, the Carville features gold-finished drawer handles embellished with the archaic Greek key motif. Place this exceptional piece in the foyer to create an impressive entrance, or place it in the living room to form a striking focal point. The Carville console table is made in China and requires assembly. Color: Dark Brown and Gold.