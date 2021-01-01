From alala
ALALA Carve Tank in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S)
Advertisement
ALALA Carve Tank in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S) ALALA Carve Tank in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 89% tactel 11% spandex. Jersey fabric. Exaggerated sleeve openings. Distressed fabric detail on hem. Semi-sheer. ALAL-WM176. H17 TA28. Alala is a luxury women's activewear brand with a sophisticated downtown attitude designed for living life in the fast line. It strikes a balance between work, play, love and life, mixing function and fashion with a New York city flair.