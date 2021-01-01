From kids preferred
Carter’s Llama Stuffed Animal Plush 10 Inches
LLAMA STUFFED PLUSH: Kids Preferred presents this super soft, cute, charmingly detailed stuffed animal. Babies, toddlers, and kids love this classic and collectible comfy friend. CARING FRIEND: This plush toy is a comforting pal and perfect for get well wishes, birthdays and more! It is a huggable travel friend for kids on road trips & airplanes, or a cute bedroom decoration. COLLECTIBLE FUN: Plush animals are fun to collect and trade and make great keepsakes for children, teens & adults. Favorite stuffed toys are soothing for toddlers & make carefree pets! PLAYTIME PLUSH: This loveable Carter’s stuffed toy is sure to become a playtime and bedtime favorite. It’s easy for little ones to hold, making it appropriate for kids of all ages. Surface wash only. COZY COMPANION: The perfect size for little hands and big cuddles, this ultra soft stuffed toy is as cute as they are soft and warm. For years to come it’ll be the perfect friend for boys and girls., Manufacturer: Carter's