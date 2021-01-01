From delightfull
Carter Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by DelightFULL - Color: Gold - Finish: Polished - (CARTERCLG6_GLDPL_WHTGL)
The Carter Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by DelightFULL provides the perfect enhancement to modern dÃ©cor and inspired by space exploration. An assembly of round shapes that calls to mind a simplified, flattened sputnik design, it uses a sleek, small circular ceiling mount to extend a series of slender, sharp spokes out to lamping suspended from a matte-textured shade housing. Each lamp is accented by bright brass features that match the metal framework holding it in place, creating an intriguing contrast that contributes to a perfect cohesion of modern design. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Shape: Disc. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Plated with Glossy White