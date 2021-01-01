From g. label
G. Label Carter Military Pants in Navy, Size 12
G. Label Carter Military Pants in Navy, Size 12: Carter was such a hit the first two times, we knew we had to do a three-peat for Core. Back in its original color, it has the same high-waisted fashion-forward fit we love (instantly levels up tanks and tees) and horn-button detailing decorating the front (nails the military effect).Meanwhile, front slant pockets echo the back welt ones to round it all out. But our favorite part? The shin-skimming crop that gently kicks out to accommodate your favorite boots, sneakers, or Birkenstocks. Body: 53% polyester, 43% wool, 4% elastane; Contrast: 55% polyester, 45% viscose Made in Italy.