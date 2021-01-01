DelightFULL Carter Linear Chandelier - Color: Polished - Size: 16 light

The Carter Linear Suspension by DelightFULL is a modern design that was inspired by the great discoveries of space. A polished, handmade brass body supports an evenly spaced series of smooth, aluminum disks that lend a glowing, welcoming layer of light to spaces. A beautiful mix of finishes dresses up and highlights the simple yet sophisticated structure of this handsome chandelier, elevating the mid-century modern feel of this memorable design. Shape: Disc. Color: Polished. Finish: Gold Plated and Black Matte