J QUEEN NEW YORK INC Carter 2-Piece Navy Cotton Twin XL Duvet Cover Set, Blue

The Carter duvet cover set is constructed in soft cotton that features a candlewick tufting technique, which offers a raised grid pattern for plush and cozy texture. The duvet cover provides an all-season mediumweight versatility, with a hidden button closure and reverses to a solid cotton fabric for a smooth sleep surface. This ensemble includes 2-matching pillow shams (1-sham for twin size), is available in multiple on-trend fashionable colors and coordinates with the carter bedding accessories for a complete modern relaxed boho look. Color: Navy.