72" Carson Narrow 5 Shelf Bookcase - White - Threshold

Add timeless style to any room with the Carson Narrow Bookcase from Threshold™. This narrow bookshelf has clean lines and a traditional style that easily mixes with your existing decor. Use in a nursery to display milestone photos and baby books or in a living room to create a space for plants and accent pieces. The mix of fixed and adjustable shelves let you customize it to your needs. with narrow design this bookcase is easy to add to smaller spaces in your home. Overall width: 18” Overall height: 72” Overall depth: 13.6” Overall width (at floor): 12.2” Width of shelves: 16.3” Depth of shelves: 12.2” Distance between shelves: 11.3” Maximum shelf weight: 65 lbs. Color: White.