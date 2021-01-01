Nathan James Carson Industrial Desk for Small Home Office, Computer and Work Desk with 2 Open Storage Shelves, Reclaimed Oak Wood Finish with Black Matte Metal, Rustic Brown/Black

Carson is a rustic, industrial home desk with open shelves for extra storage that will demand attention in any small office space and complement your decor. This sturdy metal and wood desk for small spaces is perfect to style with your favorite books, office supplies, or decor. Even though this work desk is compact, making it perfect for small home office spaces, it's desktop and shelves have enough room to fit a laptop, computer monitor, keyboard, and all of your office essentials. The Carson desk, with its sturdy black metal frame, has a 40-minute assembly. Length: 42” x Width: 24” x Height: 29” industrial desk. Lifetime manufacturer warranty: try for 90 days.