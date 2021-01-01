From furniturer
FurnitureR Carson Carrington Igelsjo Navy Blue Dining Room Side Chair (Set of 2)
Advertisement
Ergonomic backrest perfect to fit the body and offer a comfortable feeling. Velvet cover the chair ,to keep breathable and ventilated.Keep warm with winter, not dry hot with summer. It has a good and soft touch, let people can not put it away. A sponge with high elasticity and density,less tendency of material deformation.The padded seat of the dining chair provides real comfort and unforgettable experience.People will not tired after sitting on this accent chair for a long time. Mid-century style design, simple and stream lines. It combines modern and classic elements. Perfect stitching to prevent the chair from slipping with the accurate and neat sewing. This Lounge chair perfect fit for Studio, restaurant kitchen, Dining room,living room, leisure area, bar, coffee shop and so on. Color: Blue.