Chesapeake Carson Burgundy rug (20"x34")
We bring to you a handmade rug made of 100% cotton which provides more strength and durability to our Carson accent rug. This rug collection comes with beautiful colors and the pile height gives soft feel to your feet. These features of this rug make it survive high traffic areas of your home. Various patterns, collections and colors will definitely impress your guests, family members, and friends. It will complement your décor & fine floors back door, living room, dining room, kitchen, in front of the fireplace, hallways, and bedrooms.