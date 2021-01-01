From chesapeake

Chesapeake Carson Burgundy rug (20"x34")

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

We bring to you a handmade rug made of 100% cotton which provides more strength and durability to our Carson accent rug. This rug collection comes with beautiful colors and the pile height gives soft feel to your feet. These features of this rug make it survive high traffic areas of your home. Various patterns, collections and colors will definitely impress your guests, family members, and friends. It will complement your décor & fine floors back door, living room, dining room, kitchen, in front of the fireplace, hallways, and bedrooms.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com