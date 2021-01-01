From rodeo royale
Orange Carry All Chicken Western Rodeo Inspired Country Tote Bag
Advertisement
Carry around all your glamorous items. Holds make-up, dance outfits or vacation wear. Carry to the beach or boating. A very colorful orange, purple and blue sparkle inspired rodeo show outfit design. Great for those who love chicken and farmhouse styles. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.