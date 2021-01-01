Carrie Chandelier by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Copper - Finish: Polished - (H160804-POC)

Mitzi by Hudson Valley's Carrie Chandelier was designed in 2017. Add a warm, modern feel to any foyer or dining area with its transitional beauty. Sloped arms and round, opal etched glass shades define this illustrious chandelier. Available in Aged Brass, Polished Nickel or Polished Copper finish. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Shape: Globe. Color: Copper. Finish: Polished Copper