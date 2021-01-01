Advertisement
Stainelss steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainelss steel bezel set with diamonds. Mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 18 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: WAR1315 BA0778, WAR1315-BA0778, WAR1315/BA0778, WAR1315BA0778. Tag Heuer Carrera Mother of Pearl Dial Diamond Ladies Watch WAR1315.BA0778.