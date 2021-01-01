From vista alegre

Vista Alegre Carre Flat Cup & Saucer Set

$6.99
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Flat Cup & Saucer Set in the Carre pattern by Vista Alegre. White, Multisided, Coupe, No Trim 2 1/4

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com