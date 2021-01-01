Carrabelle 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant
Description
Features:Number of lights: 1Bulb type: E26 100W bulb (not included)Fixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: DomeNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish (Finish: Black/Bronze): Black/BronzeFinish (Finish: Brushed Nickel): Brushed NickelStyle: CoastalShade Included: YesShade Material: MetalShade Color: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: metalFabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: Real Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A19Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaWITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: WireSpefications:CE Certified: BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: NoDark Sky Compliant: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoRoHS Compliant: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: NoFIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: NocETL Listed: NoISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: NoISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: C