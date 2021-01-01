Enhance your kitchen with the retro charm of the Carra counter stool. Constructed from solid rubberwood and wood veneer, the Carra showcases a warm walnut brown finish that complements the polyester fabric upholstery. The seat and back are padded with foam for endless hours of comfort as you enjoy a casual meal. The swivel seat and built-in footrest provide additional comfort, while tapered, angled legs lend a chic mid-century look. The Carra counter stool is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Baxton Studio Carra Set of 2 Beige Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool Polyester in Off-White | 157-2PC-9653-LW