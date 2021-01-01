Carpenter Shirts - Carpenter Gifts Carpentry Shirts Twisted Mind Carpenter Tees Men Dad Gifts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This carpentry t shirt is made for union carpenter, woodworking hobbyists, furniture makers and builders. Buy this t-shirt for your hard working carpenter husband, boyfriend, son or brother. Building new houses, making tables and home improvements tee. Working with saws, wood, nails, hammers and other tools, carpenter can make home repair and decoration possible. Perfect carpenter shirts to wear to work. Wear this shirt on the job site and don't worry about getting it covered in sawdust 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only