Carousel Tapered Pendant Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Gold - Finish: Brass - (BBL 5012SB-L)

Plan an elegant design motif around the Carousel Tapered Pendant Light by Visual Comfort. Its striking cage-inspired frame comes in multiple finishes and provides a stunning contrast to the clean linen shade, which allows the light source to emit a relaxing glow into any surrounding area. Install this pendant in an entryway or living room and an aura of sophistication will evolve. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Gold. Finish: Soft Brass