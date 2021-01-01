Free People Caroline Cali Sandal in White. - size 41 (also in 37, 38, 39, 40) Free People Caroline Cali Sandal in White. - size 41 (also in 37, 38, 39, 40) Leather upper with manmade sole. Made in India. Ankle strap with buckle closure. Knotted strap design. FREE-WZ245. OB1251847. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.