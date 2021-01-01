Advertisement
LPA Carolina Dress in Cream. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS) LPA Carolina Dress in Cream. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS) Self: 100% cottonLining: 95% rayon 5% elastane. Made in China. Machine wash. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Smocked bust. Floral-embroidered lightweight fabric with side seam pockets. Neckline to hem measures approx 35 in length. LPAR-WD588. LPD627 S21. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.