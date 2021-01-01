From clarks
Clarks Caroleigh Bess
The Caroleigh Bess by Clarks is a feminine strappy sandal for the perfect finishing touch to your everyday attire. Crafted with a thin multi-strap leather and textile upper with an adjustable metal buckle heel strap closure. Designed in a quarter-strap dress sandal style with a soft square open toe. Cushion Plus technology with OrthoLite footbed ensures comfort with every step. Lining, insole, and outsole made of synthetic material. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.