Furniture of America Carol Pedestal Round Wood Dining Table, Rustic Oak

Furniture of America Carol Transitional Wood Round Dining Table, Rustic OakIncludes: One (1) Dining TableStyle: TransitionalFinish: Rustic OakMaterials: Solid Wood, Wood Veneer, MDFCharming wood frameLovely turned pedestal with complimenting bun feetSpacious round top to fit the whole familyAssembly requiredShips in 2 boxes Dimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 48"L x 48"W x 30"HWeight capacity: 50 lbsProduct weight: 86 lbsClick here to view the assembly guide Shop the matching Collection:Dining Bench: Item #575834020Dining Table: Item #576146362