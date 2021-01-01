Carol Handmade Shag Light Gold Area Rug

Add an extra layer of dimension, style, and personality to your home, with the addition of an area rug to your space. This one, for example, is perfectly at home in an industrial aesthetic, with its solid-hued shag design, in light gold color. Handmade of leather, with a cotton and latex backing, and a 1'' pile height, you’ll love digging your toes into this stylish piece. We recommend using this design with a rug pad to prevent it from slipping and sliding. To care for this rug, we recommend professional cleaning. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'3" x 4'