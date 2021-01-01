Advertisement
Purple-plated stainless steel case with a purple and yellow nylon strap. Fixed yellow rubber-covered bezel. Purple and yellow dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 39 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Oval case shape. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Crayo Carnival Purple and Yellow Dial Purple and Yellow Nylon Ladies Watch CR0702.