Share condolences with this artificial graveside memorial arrangement boasting fresh-looking silk flowers; a beautiful collection of artificial lilies, displaying feminine hues throughout its realistic petals and highlighted with complementary carnations and lifelike greenery. Standing 23” tall from a green vase, it features a secure twist-on locking stake for secure placement. | Nearly Natural Carnation and Lilies Artificial Graveside Memorial Flower Arrangement in Green Vase Silk Flower, Faux Flower, Fake Flower 23"