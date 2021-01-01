From nearly natural

Nearly Natural Carnation and Lilies Artificial Graveside Memorial Flower Arrangement in Green Vase Silk Flower, Faux Flower, Fake Flower 23"

Description

Share condolences with this artificial graveside memorial arrangement boasting fresh-looking silk flowers; a beautiful collection of artificial lilies, displaying feminine hues throughout its realistic petals and highlighted with complementary carnations and lifelike greenery. Standing 23” tall from a green vase, it features a secure twist-on locking stake for secure placement. | Nearly Natural Carnation and Lilies Artificial Graveside Memorial Flower Arrangement in Green Vase Silk Flower, Faux Flower, Fake Flower 23"

