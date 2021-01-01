From aerosoles

AEROSOLES Pink Leath Carmina Thong Sandals

$79.20 on sale
($99.00 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at belk

Description

Aerosoles Carmina Thong Sandals. Crafted in calf leather, the Carmina Thong Sandals upgrade even the most laid-back looks. They're a versatile warm-weather style essential that translates from the office to the beach in style and with ease. Signature buckles and matte hardware add eye-catching finishing touches. Rubber composite soles with a unique diamond pattern disperse friction away from the foot, ensuring total comfort. 1/4 in Heel. Open Toe. Comfort Technology. Leather Upper, balance Synthetic Materials.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com